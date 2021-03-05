UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $763.80

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 763.80 ($9.98) and traded as high as GBX 787 ($10.28). UDG Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 767 ($10.02), with a volume of 357,055 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 794.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 763.80. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In other UDG Healthcare news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £38,600 ($50,431.15). Also, insider Brendan McAtamney sold 92,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.99), for a total transaction of £774,064.81 ($1,011,320.63).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

