UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,429 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of UDR worth $98,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of UDR by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of UDR by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 107,367 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in UDR by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.62.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

