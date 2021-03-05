UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107,813 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of UFP Industries worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,371,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,594,000 after purchasing an additional 246,587 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 147,899 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 152.4% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in UFP Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,167,000 after acquiring an additional 101,122 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $65.62.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

