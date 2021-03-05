UFP Industries (UFPI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2021 – UFP Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $66.00.

3/2/2021 – UFP Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UFP Industries' fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat analysts’ expectations by 25.9% and 16.4% and improved 67.2% and 39.6% year over year, respectively. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales, improved 430 bps and EBITDA grew 66.8% year over year. In 2020, the company’s net revenues, adjusted earnings grew 66.7% and 37.5%, respectively, year over year. The company has been expanding its product portfolio and leveraging new business opportunities with the recent buyouts. Solid liquidity position and shareholders' rewards are added positives. Although the increase in home improvement activity resulting from stay-at-home orders benefited its Retail segment, COVID-related woes and a volatile lumber market are still concerns.”

2/25/2021 – UFP Industries had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

2/25/2021 – UFP Industries had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – UFP Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $65.62.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 47,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

