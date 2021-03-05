UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Announces Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.12%.

UFPT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,817. UFP Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

