UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of UGI worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in UGI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in UGI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in UGI by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

