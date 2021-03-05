UGI (NYSE:UGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.81

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 26473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. UGI’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,362,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of UGI by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,464,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,465,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after buying an additional 313,236 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

