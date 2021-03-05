Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at OTR Global

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ULTA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.73.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.49. The company had a trading volume of 41,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,109. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $343.17. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.84 and a 200-day moving average of $263.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,601,000 after acquiring an additional 591,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $153,942,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $74,905,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after acquiring an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

