Ultra Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $88.57 million and $1.28 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,554.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $492.56 or 0.01014454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.47 or 0.00371695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00031368 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000923 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013052 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002762 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,787,328 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

