UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells $81,333.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider James D. Rine sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $81,333.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,231.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.88. The stock had a trading volume of 333,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,883. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $92.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

