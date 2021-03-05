Umbrella Network Price Reaches $1.26 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $23.11 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002570 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

