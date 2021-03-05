Unibright Market Cap Hits $166.29 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002341 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $166.29 million and $4.62 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.26 or 0.00745970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043053 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

