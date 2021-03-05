Unifi Protocol DAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.72 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $106.27 million and $30.72 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for about $31.29 or 0.00064735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.15 or 0.00296198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $973.33 or 0.02013907 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,396,666 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

