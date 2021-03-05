UniLend Hits Market Capitalization of $36.01 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. UniLend has a total market cap of $36.01 million and $7.52 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. One UniLend token can now be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00005238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.10 or 0.00749949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00042661 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.