Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €27.00 by UBS Group

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €29.90 ($35.18) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uniper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.13 ($31.92).

ETR:UN01 opened at €29.86 ($35.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion and a PE ratio of 172.60. Uniper has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €31.28 ($36.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.21.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

