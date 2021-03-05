uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.95) Per Share

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of uniQure in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.07). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of QURE opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $1,153,808.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.