United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Sells $1,864,290.12 in Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,864,290.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

