United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,316 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.37% of United Bankshares worth $15,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after buying an additional 402,724 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 823,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,691,000 after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 260,945 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 316,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 973 shares of company stock valued at $29,998. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

