United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Up 7.8%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $34.00. 131,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 105,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UFCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $852.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.56%.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $373,566.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in United Fire Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Fire Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

