United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Trading 7% Higher

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)’s share price traded up 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.16. 178,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 128,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get United Insurance alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.75.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 9,400 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hogan bought 7,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,484.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $94,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 24.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.