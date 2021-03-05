United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Cut by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148,175 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $152,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 521,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after acquiring an additional 376,467 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.51 and its 200 day moving average is $164.61.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

