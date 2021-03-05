United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Reduced by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,775 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of United Rentals worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 119.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in United Rentals by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $288.60 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $321.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.32.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

