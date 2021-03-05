United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading 7.3% Higher

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) shares traded up 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.63 and last traded at $32.61. 266,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 171,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United States Cellular by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in United States Cellular by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in United States Cellular by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Company Profile (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

