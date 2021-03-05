United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,607,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101,727 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.12% of United Therapeutics worth $547,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after acquiring an additional 60,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after acquiring an additional 223,194 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,667. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.