Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Holdings Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR opened at $19.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

