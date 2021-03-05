Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the January 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAP opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.74. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

