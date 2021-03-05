Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 6.17% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,101 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

USAP opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.74. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

