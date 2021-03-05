UnlimitedIP Tops 1-Day Volume of $262,414.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $262,414.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.00758601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042796 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars.

