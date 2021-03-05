Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Up 5.5%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.79. Approximately 4,778,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,505,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,311. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

