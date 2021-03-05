Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Upland Software in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. Upland Software has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $52.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Upland Software by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $744,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

