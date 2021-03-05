Upland Software, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Upland Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $46.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at $22,383,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock worth $14,730,725. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

