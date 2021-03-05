Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,616 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Upwork worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after buying an additional 135,541 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at $245,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Upwork by 180.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 84,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 291.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,929.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,286. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Upwork stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

