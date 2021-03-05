Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.44

Shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.44 and traded as high as C$5.03. Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) shares last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 951,166 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$670.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.44.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.11). Research analysts predict that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Uranium Participation Corporation purchased 90,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$405,953.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 490,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,191,951.37. Insiders acquired a total of 217,208 shares of company stock worth $968,267 in the last ninety days.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) Company Profile (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

