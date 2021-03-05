Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Trading 6.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters traded as high as $38.03 and last traded at $37.51. 2,339,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,895,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Several other brokerages have also commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

