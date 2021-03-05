Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

UBA opened at $16.81 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $677.48 million, a PE ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

