Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.89

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $14.25. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 2,088 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.79 million, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

