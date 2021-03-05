URU Metals (LON:URU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $251.64

Shares of URU Metals Limited (LON:URU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.64 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 232 ($3.03). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 1,483 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.64.

About URU Metals (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

