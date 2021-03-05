US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Trading Up 5.1%

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.97 and last traded at $40.94. Approximately 173,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 163,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get US Ecology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 310,485 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.