USD Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.75 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.72 billion and approximately $1.75 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.79 or 0.03158389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00022528 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 8,883,853,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,716,571,887 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

