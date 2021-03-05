USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $992,238.67 and $155.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,069.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $501.30 or 0.01021618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00369090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00030989 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002748 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

