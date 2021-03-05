Utilitywise (LON:UTW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Utilitywise PLC (LON:UTW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Utilitywise shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,662,900 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

About Utilitywise (LON:UTW)

Utilitywise plc provides energy procurement and energy management services to businesses in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and other European markets. It provides fixed and flexible energy and water procurement solutions; export contracts; energy commodity trading; public sector portfolio solutions; data collection and MOP tendering services; and risk management solutions.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Utilitywise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilitywise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.