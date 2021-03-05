Utrust Market Capitalization Achieves $159.45 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $159.45 million and $8.18 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.13 or 0.00752337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00025627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00031257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00042850 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.