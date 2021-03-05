UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 28th total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.44.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

