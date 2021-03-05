V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,722 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up about 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.63% of V.F. worth $210,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $77.47. 64,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,622. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.31, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

