V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $77.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.69, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

