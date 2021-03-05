V-ID Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.26 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00056008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.87 or 0.00749629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00059299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042340 BTC.

About V-ID

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

