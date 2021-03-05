Vai Price Reaches $0.99 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $149.79 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.04 or 0.00471194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00069366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00078189 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00083792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052050 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.90 or 0.00468795 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 150,744,459 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.