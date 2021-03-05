Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $148.66 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.17 or 0.00463995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00068376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00083278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.00463670 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 149,428,130 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

