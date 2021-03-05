Vale Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 831,488 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,374% compared to the average daily volume of 56,424 call options.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,099,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,619,146. Vale has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,521,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,358,000. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

