Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Decreased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,028 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Valero Energy by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

NYSE:VLO opened at $76.37 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $79.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,544.82, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

